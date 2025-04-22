Former Tennessee Vols Pitcher Named Player of the Week in Triple-A with New York Mets
Former Tennessee Volunteers baseball standout pitcher Blade Tidwell was named player of the week with the Syracuse Mets, which is the Triple-A farm team for the New York Mets
A former Tennessee Volunteer Baseball star is a Triple-A baseball player of the week after a great week.
Former Tennessee Volunteers pitcher and ace Blade Tidwell plays for the Syracuse Mets and had two great performances last week. He finished his week with 13 strikeouts in two starts and 9.1 innings of work. He held a 1.93 ERA and only gave up two walks.
Tidwell could likely be called up at some point this season after having many successful minor league seasons. So far this season, Tidwell has a 4.43 ERA, 28 strikeouts, and 5 games. Tidwell has started in 57 games so far in the Minor Leagues. He is one of many former Vols in the Mets' farm system. He is the most noticeable talent in the farm system and is currently rated as the 16th best prospect in the system. He trails former Vols outfielder Drew Gilbert.
