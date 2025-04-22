Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Vols Pitcher Named Player of the Week in Triple-A with New York Mets

Former Tennessee Volunteers baseball standout pitcher Blade Tidwell was named player of the week with the Syracuse Mets, which is the Triple-A farm team for the New York Mets

Caleb Sisk

Mar 1, 2025; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Blade Tidwell (94) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Blade Tidwell (94) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Former Tennessee Volunteers baseball standout pitcher Blade Tidwell was named player of the week with the Syracuse Mets, which is the Triple-A farm team for the New York Mets

A former Tennessee Volunteer Baseball star is a Triple-A baseball player of the week after a great week.

Former Tennessee Volunteers pitcher and ace Blade Tidwell plays for the Syracuse Mets and had two great performances last week. He finished his week with 13 strikeouts in two starts and 9.1 innings of work. He held a 1.93 ERA and only gave up two walks.

Tidwell could likely be called up at some point this season after having many successful minor league seasons. So far this season, Tidwell has a 4.43 ERA, 28 strikeouts, and 5 games. Tidwell has started in 57 games so far in the Minor Leagues. He is one of many former Vols in the Mets' farm system. He is the most noticeable talent in the farm system and is currently rated as the 16th best prospect in the system. He trails former Vols outfielder Drew Gilbert.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball