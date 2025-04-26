NFL Draft Pipeline Continues For Tennessee Vols - Pearce and Norman-Lott Go Early
A coaching veteran with over three decades of SEC experience, Garner’s latest milestones are a testament to a career built on consistency, relentless recruiting, and elite player development. Few position coaches nationally, at any level, can match the production and longevity Garner has delivered year after year.
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner continues to strengthen his reputation as one of the elite developers of NFL talent in college football.
According to Adam Sparks via X, Garner has now coached an incredible 36 NFL Draft picks as a position coach — 34 of them were defensive linemen. The latest additions to his remarkable coaching tree? James Pearce Jr., selected in the first round, and Omarr Norman-Lott, chosen in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pearce's combination of explosiveness, length, and football IQ made him one of the most coveted defenders in this year’s class. Meanwhile, Norman-Lott, a powerful and disruptive interior lineman, demonstrated the versatility today’s NFL demands from defensive tackles — capable of creating havoc against both the run and the pass.
Their success is part of a broader trend under Garner’s leadership: Tennessee’s defensive line has not only made significant statistical strides but has become a reliable pipeline of NFL-ready talent.
Garner’s influence goes well beyond Xs and Os. Known for his demanding yet deeply respected coaching style, he instills toughness, accountability, and attention to detail — traits that translate seamlessly to the next level. NFL teams consistently value Garner, recognizing his players as fundamentally sound, mentally prepared, and ready to contribute.
Tennessee’s continued success on draft night underlines the program’s steady rise under head coach Josh Heupel, and Garner’s fingerprints are unmistakably all over it.
As the Vols push toward even greater heights, the pipeline from Knoxville to the NFL — especially along the defensive front — remains as strong as ever, powered by one of the game’s true coaching legends.
