Rickey Gibson III Expected at Spring Practices

Tennessee Volunteers corner Rickey Gibson III announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on February 25. However, recent developments suggest he may ultimately change his mind.

Evan Crowell

University of Tennessee DB Rickey Gibson III (1) speaks to the press on media day at the campus in Knoxville, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
University of Tennessee DB Rickey Gibson III (1) speaks to the press on media day at the campus in Knoxville, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. / Hannah Mattix/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Spring football is in the air. The Tennessee Volunteers have their first of 15 spring practices on Friday, the first building blocks toward the 2025 season. While most of their roster is finalized, there still is another transfer portal window. In today's college football, there could be any number of departures or new faces entering the building.

Tennessee corner Rickey Gibson III looked like he was bound for the transfer portal just a few weeks ago. On3's national recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett reported that Gibson intended to enter the portal when the window opens on April 16. However, recent reporting from several outlets indicates that Gibson should be on the field when the Vols begin practices today.

We'll see how things develop in the coming weeks, and there's still certainly a possibility he could enter the portal. These recent developments are a positive sign for Tennessee, which desperately needs Gibson this fall. All-American corner Jermod McCoy tore his ACL in January, and while he's expected back at some point this fall, the Volunteers need a healthy, proven corner to roll out. Gibson has logged 41 tackles, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble during his two seasons in Knoxville.

