Volunteer Country

San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings Demands New Contract or Trade

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings had demanded a new contract or a trade.

Jonathan Williams

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after a fight against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after a fight against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Fransisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings had demanded a new contract or a trade.

As the NFL season is on the verge of starting up, contract negotiations are still going on. A recent update is that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings has made it known that he either wants a new contract or a trade this year.

ESPN's Adam Schefter did note that Jennings will likely not hold out of training camp despite his recent demands. Jennings is scheduled to make $7.5 million in the final year of his deal.

"Jennings has approached the 49ers about his request, but little progress has been made, a source told ESPN," Schefter wrote. "If a new deal is not reached by the time training camp starts next week, Jennings plans to request a trade to a team willing to pay him."

Last season, Jennings racked up 975 yards, 77 receptions and six touchdowns. All of those were career highs for Jennings and became a focal point of the offense last year. So as the season approaches, it will be interesting to see what unfolds with this situation.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football