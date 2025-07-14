San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings Demands New Contract or Trade
San Fransisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings had demanded a new contract or a trade.
As the NFL season is on the verge of starting up, contract negotiations are still going on. A recent update is that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings has made it known that he either wants a new contract or a trade this year.
ESPN's Adam Schefter did note that Jennings will likely not hold out of training camp despite his recent demands. Jennings is scheduled to make $7.5 million in the final year of his deal.
"Jennings has approached the 49ers about his request, but little progress has been made, a source told ESPN," Schefter wrote. "If a new deal is not reached by the time training camp starts next week, Jennings plans to request a trade to a team willing to pay him."
Last season, Jennings racked up 975 yards, 77 receptions and six touchdowns. All of those were career highs for Jennings and became a focal point of the offense last year. So as the season approaches, it will be interesting to see what unfolds with this situation.
