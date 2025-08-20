Six Tennessee Football Players Labeled Preseason All-SEC by Coaches
The coaches poll for preseason all-conference in the SEC has been released and six players from the Tennessee football program received the honor of being recognized as being among the expected best in the conference at their positions by other coaches around the SEC.
Cornerback Jermod McCoy was the lone Vols standout to earn preseason first team all-conference from the coaches despite his offseason injury, making it clear the level of respect that the future draft pick earned last season.
No players from the team made the second team, but a handful of Tennessee players made their way on to the third team: receiver Chris Brazzell II, tight end Miles Kitselman, offensive tackle Lance Heard, linebacker Arion Carter, and defensive back Boo Carter.
It is clear from these projections that the coaches expect Brazzell and Heard to take a step in consistency this fall and realize some of their untapped potential.
While Carter and Kitselman seem like very safe picks, one intriguing selection was Boo Carter making it on to the roster. Clearly, other coaches are not worried about his availability and expect him to build on a promising true freshman campaign.
