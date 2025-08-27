Volunteer Country

Syracuse Head Coach Fran Brown Labels Tennessee a 'Blue Blood of College Football'

Jonathan Williams

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Syracuse Head Coach Fran Brown answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Syracuse head coach Fran Brown labeled Tennessee a 'Blue blood of college football'.

The Tennessee Volunteers are just a few days out from kicking off their 2025 season in Atlanta, GA, against the Syracuse Orange. Both head coaches, Josh Heupel and Fran Brown, have continued to preview the matchup this week, and Brown spoke very candidly of the Volunteers.

“We get the opportunity to play against one of the bluebloods of college football. I’ve looked up to this team for a long time,” said Brown.

Brown had the chance to face Tennessee multiple times during his time at Georgia as the defensive backs coach. In the two years he was in Athens, Brown had the opportunity to face Tennessee both at home and on the road, he was 2-0 against the Volunteers.

There isn't an extensive amount of history between Brown and the Volunteers, but it's clearly an opponent he has respect for.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse

  • Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color)
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

