Tennessee Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez Gives Praise On True Freshman Ty Redmond
Former three-star prospect Ty Redmond is already turning heads early in his career with the Tennessee Volunteers. He’s continued to grow his game and craft and is already gaining the trust of defensive backs coach Willie Martinez. Here is what Martinez had to say about the young player to the media at a press conference at the conclusion of fall practice.
“Ty has had a really good spring. Right as he left spring, he’s really tacked it on in the fall. He’s shown a lot of consistency and playmaking ability. We feel really comfortable with Ty with what he has been able to do here in one on one situations with some of our great wide receivers,” said Martinez. He has a good command of our package. He knows our scheme. He knows how to play to it, so you build a trust within the staff and the players. He gives us the versatility I was just talking about with Colton Hood.”
Redmond was a two-time state champion in high school after playing for the Milton Eagles who made history last season by being crowned national champions and winning back-to-back state championships for the first time in program history. Redmond was a key piece in that success and was one of the best cornerbacks in the state in his time in Georgia. He finished his senior season with 49 tackles, 11 pass deflections, three interceptions, and a sack.
He’s been on campus less than a year and is already making an impact with the Vols and proving why he can be a player Martinez can trust this upcoming season for Tennessee. His versatility has already caught coaches eyes, and with his ability to move around anywhere on the field, it will be sooner rather when he hits the gridiron.