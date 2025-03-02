Volunteer Country

Tennessee EDGE, James Pearce Listed As a Massive Winner at The NFL Scouting Combine

Caleb Sisk

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce (DL59) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce (DL59) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Tennessee Vols EDGE, James Pearce Jr. had quite a week at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's been listed as one of the biggest winners from the event.

Tennessee EDGE rusher, James Pearce Jr. has had a roller coaster of an NFL Draft process. Starting back in August prior to the college football season, Pearce Jr. was the odds on favorite to be the No. 1 overall draft selection. As we enterred the NFL Scouting Combine, Pearce's draft stock had slid to the mid to late first round in terms of a projections. Now, as we wrap up the NFL Scouting Combine, Pearce Jr's stock is seemignly back on the rise.

Per sportingnews.com, James Pearce Jr. is one of the NFL Scouting Combine's biggest winners:

Pearce has been perceived as a polarizing prospect in trying to mesh his potential with his drive, but his freakish workout results at 6-5, 245 pounds, including a 4.47 40-yard dash, caught a lot of people's attention. That athletic upside as an edge pass rusher can get him drafted earlier than expected up there with Stewart in the first round.

There's been plenty of conjecture and rumors about Pearce's draft stock sliding due to personal character concerns. However, GMs that Vols on SI spoke to exclusively in Indianpolis did not express concern about that. Though, Pearce Jr's raw abilities did create a bit of concern for some. "He doesn't fight with his hands very well right now. You see the build, and the traits, his arm length, but you see him winning with those traits alone." Sources went on to express concern about general run game instincts as well. "He has a hard time right now recognizing pullers, shrinking space and defeating blocks in the run game."

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football