Tennessee Football Drops Out of ESPN's Top-25 Following Nico Iamaleava's Departure
Tennessee has dropped out of the way-too-early top-25 rankings following Nico Iamaleava's departure from the team during the Spring.
In this story:
Tennessee has dropped out of the way-too-early top-25 rankings following Nico Iamaleava's departure from the team during the Spring.
The Tennessee Volunteers have fallen out of the way-too-early top-25 made by ESPN after Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal and committed to the UCLA Bruins. The Vols lost many pieces to the draft and the transfer portal while bringing in a limited number of transfers.
Tennessee will have a tough schedule and will be forced to work through adversity with their backs against the wall, and the opportunity to make some noise and prove the critics wrong.
