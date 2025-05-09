Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Drops Out of ESPN's Top-25 Following Nico Iamaleava's Departure

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel turns to quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) after their post game interview after winning the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game on Monday, January 1, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. against Iowa.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel turns to quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) after their post game interview after winning the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game on Monday, January 1, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. against Iowa. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee has dropped out of the way-too-early top-25 rankings following Nico Iamaleava's departure from the team during the Spring.

The Tennessee Volunteers have fallen out of the way-too-early top-25 made by ESPN after Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal and committed to the UCLA Bruins. The Vols lost many pieces to the draft and the transfer portal while bringing in a limited number of transfers.

Tennessee will have a tough schedule and will be forced to work through adversity with their backs against the wall, and the opportunity to make some noise and prove the critics wrong.

