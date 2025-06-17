Tennessee Football Eyes Charles Woodson Jr., Son of Heisman Legend and Hall of Famer
Nearly three decades after Charles Woodson edged out Peyton Manning for the 1997 Heisman Trophy, a moment that still stirs debate among Tennessee fans, the Volunteers might be ready to flip the script in a new, unexpected way.
Tennessee has reportedly shown recruiting interest in Charles Woodson Jr., a 2027 defensive back prospect and the son of the former Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Charles Woodson.
While living up to the name “Woodson” is no easy task, Charles Jr. has begun to carve out his own path. A versatile safety with size, instincts, and athleticism, Woodson Jr. has already attracted offers from notable Power Five programs including Michigan, Florida State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Arkansas, Syracuse, and Baylor. He currently holds a 90 rating from 247Sports, ranking No. 243 nationally, No. 23 among safeties, and No. 26 in Florida for the 2026 class.
Tennessee has not extended an official scholarship offer to Woodson Jr., but mutual interest appears to be building. Over the weekend, Woodson Jr. shared an image on his X account wearing a Volunteer uniform, fueling speculation about a potential connection between the two parties
While he has received several offers from other colleges, including some of Tennessee's SEC rivals, an official offer from the Volunteers is still pending. Should the Vols move forward, it would mark an intriguing full-circle moment, where a program still haunted by Heisman history could recruit the son of the player many felt “stole” the award from their legendary quarterback.
Though still early in the recruiting process, Woodson Jr.’s list of suitors continues to expand. His offer list reflects both prestige and geographical variety, from SEC powerhouses to Big Ten blue bloods. Michigan, his father’s alma mater, has also extended an offer, adding an emotional layer to the recruiting drama ahead.
Whether Tennessee ultimately extends an offer remains to be seen. But if they do, it will be a recruiting storyline loaded with history, symbolism, and maybe even a bit of poetic justice.
