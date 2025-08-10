Tennessee Football Offensive Freshmen Who Could Make an Early Impact
Tennessee had a solid 2025 class on paper, but what some need to know is that these players are more important than many may think. Many freshmen have the chance to make an early impact in the Tennessee Volunteers system, which is eye-catching to say the least.
The Vols On SI staff have put in their picks for who they think can be an impact freshman for the Vols on the offensive side. Take a look at what the staff had to say.
Dale Dowden - Justin Baker
"The Vols will be returning two backs with playing time from last year, as DeSean Bishop and Peyton Lewis prepare for a heavier load due to Dylan Sampson being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. Justin Baker is a young, physically gifted player. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound back runs hard behind his pads, a patient runner that knows when to stick and explode. The carries may be limited early on, but as the season goes on, I anticipate Baker to get more in the rotation."
Najeh Wilkins - Travis Smith Jr
“He’s one of the most physically gifted receivers you will find. He led 6A in receiving yards and finished top 10 in the Peach State a season ago. He was virtually unguardable playing in the highest classification in Georgia. He showed the full gamut of his skill set last year, posting career highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns for the notable program Westlake. Most will fall in love with his size at 6’3 210 pounds, and how he can high point a football, but Smith Jr is much more than that. You can see his strength in how easily he was able to push down his wide receiver coach in a practice rep. He is elusive and dynamic with the ball after the catch. One cut and he can take it the distance, making the defense pay if they don’t get him on the ground. He will have competition to see the field in year one, but Smith Jr relishes competition and being the best among his peers. He has the potential to be the next great Tennessee WR."
Shayne Pickering - Travis Smith Jr
"It is no secret that Tennessee will be incredibly young at the receiver position this season, and it has created an ultra-competitive environment in practice. While Travis Smith Jr likely will not start to begin the season, he offers a different element to the room that should keep him on the field despite his lack of experience. His combination of size and physicality simply cannot be found elsewhere in the room."
Josh Greer - Radarious Jackson
"It would be easy to go with David Sanders Jr. He will be a cornerstone for Tennessee over the next few years, but if we’re talking about dynamic playmaking, my pick is Radarious Jackson. He’s going to get plenty of opportunities with the Vols’ current wide receiver rotation. While redshirt junior Chris Brazzell II, sophomore Mike Matthews, and redshirt freshman Braylon Staley are expected to start, Jackson is one of three freshmen who could quickly work his way into that next tier of contributors. His speed, playmaking ability, and knack for finding space could make him an immediate factor in Tennessee’s offense."
Caleb Sisk - David Sanders Jr.
"While David Sanders Jr. is the obvious choice, sometimes that is the best way to go about things. Sanders is set up nicely to be the outright starter to start the season. It has seemed to be his job to lose since he set foot on campus, and the staff has spoken highly about him as a player. He has all of the tools to be an early contributor, and has done his part in the off-season after putting on over 30 pounds since he set foot on campus. Sanders selected the Vols over the Ohio State Buckeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers, and became arguably the Vols' biggest recruiting battle of the cycle. We have seen some early contributing offensive tackles in recent times become the best in the natio,n such as two former Tennessee targets, Francis Mauigoa (Miami) and Jordan Seaton (Colorado), which leaves optimism for what Sanders can do this season."
