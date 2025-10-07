Tennessee Football Lineman Wendell Moe Jr Embraces Leadership Role
The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job when it comes to the offensive linemen. They have been able to dominate the line of scrimmage nearly all season long, which has been a huge plus for the Tennessee Vols and their offense.
Wendell Moe is someone who has embraced the Tennessee leadership role on the offensive line alongside a few other names. The Vols have a lot of young talent, including the five-star freshman David Sanders Jr.
He caught up with the media ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks to detail how he is being a leader for Sanders.
"David's been working and preparing for a long time. I feel like as a senior it's my job to see his thoughts about it. If there was anything he needed, I was going to help him out, so because he hasn't played at that part of the game I wanted him to punch my chest so he feels what it's like to have contact. Kind of prepare for the game ahead. Him playing and coming in that situation I was really proud of him. I know it's hard especially in that environment. It's an away game in the SEC, so, for what he did in that situation I'm very proud of him."
