Tennessee Football Lineman Wendell Moe Jr Embraces Leadership Role

Wendell Moe Jr embraces a leadership role with the Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (75) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025.
Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (75) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job when it comes to the offensive linemen. They have been able to dominate the line of scrimmage nearly all season long, which has been a huge plus for the Tennessee Vols and their offense.

Wendell Moe is someone who has embraced the Tennessee leadership role on the offensive line alongside a few other names. The Vols have a lot of young talent, including the five-star freshman David Sanders Jr.

He caught up with the media ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks to detail how he is being a leader for Sanders.

"David's been working and preparing for a long time. I feel like as a senior it's my job to see his thoughts about it. If there was anything he needed, I was going to help him out, so because he hasn't played at that part of the game I wanted him to punch my chest so he feels what it's like to have contact. Kind of prepare for the game ahead. Him playing and coming in that situation I was really proud of him. I know it's hard especially in that environment. It's an away game in the SEC, so, for what he did in that situation I'm very proud of him."

