Tennessee Football QB Transfer Joey Aguilar Set to Arrive Earlier Than Expected
Tennessee Volunteers QB transfer addition Joey Aguilar is now set to arrive in Knoxville earlier than expected
The Tennessee Volunteers added Joey Aguilar from UCLA after he entered the transfer portal after Nico Iamaleava announced he would be joining the Bruins after transferring from the Tennessee Volunteers.
Aguilar was a great addition, however, things didn't align with the possibility of his arriving late. Luckily for the Vols and the transfer portal QB, he will be on campus much earlier than expected.
Aguilar is expected to be on campus next week as Summer quickly approaches. Aguilar is set to compete for the starting job, and is even considered the front-runner for the Tennessee Volunteers starting QB position.
Aguilar finished last season with over 3,000 yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.
