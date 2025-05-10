Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football QB Transfer Joey Aguilar Set to Arrive Earlier Than Expected

Caleb Sisk

Sep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) drops back to pass against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers added Joey Aguilar from UCLA after he entered the transfer portal after Nico Iamaleava announced he would be joining the Bruins after transferring from the Tennessee Volunteers.

Aguilar was a great addition, however, things didn't align with the possibility of his arriving late. Luckily for the Vols and the transfer portal QB, he will be on campus much earlier than expected.

Aguilar is expected to be on campus next week as Summer quickly approaches. Aguilar is set to compete for the starting job, and is even considered the front-runner for the Tennessee Volunteers starting QB position.

Aguilar finished last season with over 3,000 yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

