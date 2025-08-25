Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Recruit Miles Brown Shines in Westview’s Win Over Reigning State Champs

Westview’s Miles Brown put on a two-way showcase with 65 receiving yards, three total touchdowns, and a fumble recovery against defending champion MASE, cementing his reputation as one of Tennessee’s top playmakers.

Josh Greer

Laura M Photography
In this story:

On a night when Westview was tested by the reigning 1A Tennessee State Champions, Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (MASE) and their suffocating defense, wide receiver/defensive back Miles Brown reminded everyone why he’s considered one of the most dynamic playmakers in the state.

Making Big Plays in Big Moments

Brown’s versatility was on full display. Offensively, he caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t just the numbers that stood out. His touchdown reception was a highlight-reel moment, a smooth catch followed by a burst of elusiveness that left several defenders grasping at air. It was the kind of play that separates a good receiver from a special one.

Westview’s Miles Brown skies over the defense for a clutch catch against MASE.
Westview’s Miles Brown skies over the defense for a clutch catch against MASE. / Laura Martinez

He also showcased his explosiveness on the ground, rushing for two touchdowns on speed sweeps that left MASE’s defense off-balance. Against a front anchored by Jamarkus Pittman, the nation’s No. 2 defensive tackle in the Class of 2027, Brown’s ability to hit the edge with acceleration and vision gave Westview a needed spark.

Two-Way Excellence

Brown didn’t stop after impacting the game on offense. On defense, he added several key tackles and a fumble recovery, showing why coaches view him as a true two-way threat. His instincts in the secondary and physicality in run support highlighted a skill set that translates at the next level.

A Key Piece in Westview’s Success

In a 34–0 win over MASE, Westview’s offensive juggernaut proved too much in the second half, and Brown was central to that surge. Alongside running back Asa Barnes’ ground dominance, Brown’s ability to stretch the field, make defenders miss, and flip the game on defense solidified Westview’s standing as a title contender once again.

Recruiting Outlook

Brown is quickly gaining attention from recruiters, and performances like this will only add to his momentum. With his blend of offensive polish, defensive toughness, and special teams potential, he checks every box for programs searching for playmakers who can impact multiple phases of the game.

Miles Brown didn’t just contribute in Westview’s victory, he controlled it in key moments. Against one of the best defenses in Tennessee high school football, he proved once again that he’s the real deal.

For Tennessee, keeping a versatile in-state playmaker like Brown is critical. His ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball makes him the kind of recruit who could thrive in Knoxville and elevate the program’s future.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Josh Greer
JOSH GREER

Home/Football