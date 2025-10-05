Tennessee Football Rises in Coaches Poll Following Bye Week
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to be ranked twice this afternoon. They will be ranked in the coaches' poll, and of course, the main event will be the AP Poll. The AP Poll is what will matter the most.
The Tennessee Volunteers very well could move up in the AP poll, as they have been ranked as the 15th ranked program, but there were multiple teams ahead of them. The bet case scenario will likely be the 12th spot, but things could continue to get better for the Vols when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Vols received some great news, as they are 12th in the coaches poll (which is three spots up from where they are. The two teams ahead of them and preventing them from getting to the top ten is Texas Tech and LSU.
Make sure to stay tuned for the AP Poll.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State