Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Rises in Coaches Poll Following Bye Week

The Tennessee Volunteers leap in the rankings following their bye week.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel walks off the field followed by his security detail after the win over UAB in an NCAA college football game on September 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel walks off the field followed by his security detail after the win over UAB in an NCAA college football game on September 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to be ranked twice this afternoon. They will be ranked in the coaches' poll, and of course, the main event will be the AP Poll. The AP Poll is what will matter the most.

The Tennessee Volunteers very well could move up in the AP poll, as they have been ranked as the 15th ranked program, but there were multiple teams ahead of them. The bet case scenario will likely be the 12th spot, but things could continue to get better for the Vols when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Vols received some great news, as they are 12th in the coaches poll (which is three spots up from where they are. The two teams ahead of them and preventing them from getting to the top ten is Texas Tech and LSU.

Make sure to stay tuned for the AP Poll.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football