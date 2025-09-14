Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football's Path to College Football Playoffs Following OT Loss Against Georgia

Breaking down the path to success for the Tennessee Volunteers as they have the CFP on their mind even after the loss against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Georgia during an NCAA college football game on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Georgia during an NCAA college football game on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to the offensive side of the football, as well as the defensive side of the football, despite suffering from their very first loss of the season. The loss came from inside the comfort of their home stadium, as they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs in front of well over 102,000 screaming fans.

This was an upsetting loss, but it is important to mention the difference between the losses that they may suffer compared to other programs. They lost two games last season, but they still made the playoffs as the 7th seed. They lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks last season, as well as the Georgia Bulldogs.

They have a tough path this season as well, despite a quarter of the season being completed.

Here is what the path looks like. It is simpler than the last time talking about this, as they can only lose one more game (but they really don't need to lose another). They have three very intriguing games to note. Those games are against the Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. They will at least need to win two of those three, but if they can win all of those games, they will be in great shape.

Even outside of those game there are three trap games to talk about. The Vanderbilt game, the Kentucky game, and the Arkansas game. They will enter these games as the favorite, but they very well could lose to those teams if they don't show up.

The point is they still have a solid chance, but they have to show up, because even though their lost to Georgia was close, if they lose two more, they will be out of no matter how close that game is.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football