Tennessee Football's Path to College Football Playoffs Following OT Loss Against Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to the offensive side of the football, as well as the defensive side of the football, despite suffering from their very first loss of the season. The loss came from inside the comfort of their home stadium, as they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs in front of well over 102,000 screaming fans.
This was an upsetting loss, but it is important to mention the difference between the losses that they may suffer compared to other programs. They lost two games last season, but they still made the playoffs as the 7th seed. They lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks last season, as well as the Georgia Bulldogs.
They have a tough path this season as well, despite a quarter of the season being completed.
Here is what the path looks like. It is simpler than the last time talking about this, as they can only lose one more game (but they really don't need to lose another). They have three very intriguing games to note. Those games are against the Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. They will at least need to win two of those three, but if they can win all of those games, they will be in great shape.
Even outside of those game there are three trap games to talk about. The Vanderbilt game, the Kentucky game, and the Arkansas game. They will enter these games as the favorite, but they very well could lose to those teams if they don't show up.
The point is they still have a solid chance, but they have to show up, because even though their lost to Georgia was close, if they lose two more, they will be out of no matter how close that game is.
