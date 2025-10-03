Tennessee Football Shows Promising Future in This CRAZY Stat

Volunteer Country

The Tennessee Volunteers have been solid to start the season, as thye hold a 4-1 record despite seeing overtime in both of their SEC games. This roster is entirely different then last season and it is showing, however they continue to show some promise when it comes to the future of this program, because without a doubt this program will get better as the years go.

The Tennessee volunteers have already pushed through some pretty eye-catching stats; however, there is a stat that was recently released by an X account by the name of next @NextRoundLive.

The Tennessee Vols roster consists of the most freshmen percentage than any of the other SEC schools. The Tennessee roster consists of 49.5% freshmen, which is nearly 50%. What does this mean? This means the Vols will be with all of these guys come next year (outside of the ones who hit the transfer portal), not to mention the players they are getting come December.

Here is a full look, as if you are an SEC fan you will find this very intriguing. Take a look at this.

