Tennessee Football to Wear All Orange Against Mississippi State Whiteout
For the second straight week, Tennessee will be suiting up in the fan-favorite orange britches with matching orange jerseys. Only this time, the Vols won’t be in the friendly confines of Neyland Stadium. Instead, they’ll bring the bold look to Starkville for a road clash with Mississippi State.
A Whiteout Awaits
Saturday’s meeting comes with a unique twist. Mississippi State has declared a whiteout, meaning the Bulldogs will be decked out in all white. That sets the stage for one of the more striking visual contrasts of the season: Tennessee’s bright orange popping against a sea of white in Davis Wade Stadium. Add in the ringing of the cowbells and you have the recipe for one of the most memorable environments in college football this fall.
For Tennessee, the decision to go orange-on-orange on the road is both a nod to tradition and a statement of confidence. The look is typically reserved for big moments, and wearing it in the middle of an opponent’s whiteout raises the stakes for Saturday afternoon.
Vols Enter as Favorites
Despite the hostile setting, oddsmakers are siding with Tennessee. The Vols enter the matchup as a 7.5-point favorite, reflecting their talent and depth on both sides of the ball. Head coach Josh Heupel’s squad will need to remain poised amid the noise and chaos, but the program has grown accustomed to high-pressure SEC environments.
Mississippi State, meanwhile, will be motivated to pull off an upset in front of its home crowd. The Bulldogs’ defense has shown flashes of toughness this season, and their offense will look to test a Tennessee defense that continues to develop depth across the front and secondary.
Visual Showcase for the SEC
The aesthetics of Saturday’s matchup will add to the spectacle. Between Tennessee’s orange jerseys and pants, Mississippi State’s all-white ensemble, and the roar of more than 60,000 fans in Starkville, viewers can expect one of the most visually pleasing scenes of the year. College football thrives on these moments, where the atmosphere, tradition, and pageantry combine with the stakes on the field.
Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network, with Tennessee looking to build momentum in SEC play. Whether it’s the orange britches or the challenge of silencing thousands of cowbells, the Vols will have plenty of motivation as they step into the spotlight in Starkville.
