Tennessee Football Transfer Ayden Bussell Makes College Decision
Former Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Ayden Bussell announces his college decision following spring camp.
Ayden Bussell has now officially announced his newest college decision after he transferred away from the Tennessee Volunteers.
Bussell entered the portal following the Orange and White game. Bussell later announced he would be joining the West Virginia Mountaineers. Bussell will have the chance to be a day one contributor at West Virginia and will likely make a huge impact.
Bussell was competing for play time this off-season, and many speculate that the decision followed the spring because he started to fall behind in the race. Bussell spent two seasons with the Vols before transferring.
