Tennessee Football vs Arkansas Razorbacks Predictions

Offensive, defensive, and bold predictions brought to you by Dale Dowden and Caleb Sisk

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel celebrates on the sideline with defensive back Boo Carter (23) during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel celebrates on the sideline with defensive back Boo Carter (23) during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Vols are set to play against another SEC program inside their home stadium. This will be a very intriguing matchup based off last season's outcome.

The Vols will hope to get back at the Arkansas Razorbacks, who will be coached by Bobby Petrino in this game. The Vols On SI staff got together to share their predictions.

Take a look:

Dale Dowden: Arkansas 31, Tennessee 41

"Tennessee, coming off the bye week, should be fresh, as well as getting a few guys back into the lineup. Arkansas will keep it close; a few key stops on defense, giving Tennessee the ball, creates the 10-point deficit."

Offense: "I expect Tennessee to continue on its path of success. The Vols have shown multiple times that they can win in various ways. The two big concerns on offense are the dropped passes, and at times, Aguilar still gets slightly forceful with the ball at times, but overall, I like the offense to take care of business at home."

Defense: "The Vols have struggled a bit in the passing defense this year, but overall it's been a bend but don't break type of year. The offense has scored 40 or more points in every game this year. A few stops to give the offense a few extra possessions will win most games."

Bold Take: "Boo Carter has over 100 punt return yards and a touchdown."

Caleb Sisk: Arkansas 13, Tennessee 38

"Tennessee is coming off a crucial bye week, and although this may be the unpopular opinion, I believe the Tennessee Vols win in blowout fashion, while the Razorbacks struggle to find their stride."

Offense: "The Vols have been dominant on the offensive side of the football. I believe that the Tennessee Volunteers will play a clean/semi-clean game with two punts or fewer as well as one or fewer turnovers."

Defense: "Tennessee has to be able to contain the quarterback, and I believe they will. This will be the best performance from the Tennessee edge rushers that we will see up to this point, which is very bold, but with the right coaching patterns, it is very possible that Tennessee attacks the stunts and gets home."

Bold Take: "Aguilar has four passing touchdowns with one player being on the receiving end of two of those plays. That player being Braylon Staley."

