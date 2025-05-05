Tennessee Football WR Depth Chart Prediction Following Spring Camp
Predicting the Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver depth chart following spring camp
The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot of question marks this upcoming season. This includes their WR room, which has plenty of unknowns at this point. The Vols lost 7 wide receivers to the portal, with two receivers going to the NFL Draft.
Tennessee only added one wide receiver through the portal, however, they also added three true freshmen through high school, with two being in-state and one being from Georgia.
The depth chart has changed a bit since the beginning of the Spring as the Summer quickly approaches. Here is how Vols ON SI's Caleb Sisk predicts the depth chart.
Outside Receiver 1: Mike Matthews
Matthews was the one player in this room that I felt would be a starter no matter what. Matthews was exceptional last season, but didn't get the reps that he needed to do more. The former Georgia High School five-star is set for a huge season, and very well could find himself as the No. 1 option for whichever QB they attempt to use. Matthews very well could be the leading receiver this season, and the Vols keeping him in Knoxville was arguably the best thing to come out of the Winter.
Backup to Matthews: Radarious Jackson
Jackson had an amazing Spring. He very well could be competing for a starting job for the remainder of the off-season after being the biggest riser from point A to point B. I anticipate Jackson to be a priority rotational piece that you see every game. Jackson will likely fit in anywhere on the field, but for now, I like him as the backup to Matthews.
2nd Backup to Matthews: Joakim Dodson
Dodson is one of two true freshmen who didn't participate in the Spring. We don't know exactly how he will fit in, so it is nearly impossible to put him higher than the third string. However, Dodson was electric at Baylor in his final season of high school, and showed some promise to be a good fit. I feel he would be better in the slot at least initially, but the lack of outside receivers shows some concerns. Dodson's fastest path to play time, at least this season, is on the outside.
Outside Receiver 2: Chris Brazzell
Brazzell is one receiver that fans are truly hopeful will break out. He didn't have the most impressive season in 2024, however, he will have a much larger role in this offense. He split reps with three receivers that were playing over him last year, and that didn't help him have a chance of breaking out, but now he will have a prime opportunity to make a name for himself. He is likely to be a starter.
Backup to Brazzell: Travis Smith Jr
Travis Smith has the potential to do big things in this offense. It's extremely hard not to put him in the starting lineup after having a great spring, but having Brazzell as an experienced vet allows the Vols to use him as a rotational piece wherever they can find fit. Smith will be a problem for SEC defenses for years to come, and that will start this year as the Westlake High School star will either be a starter or a big-time player in Group 2 immediately.
2nd Backup to Brazzell: Trey Weary
Weary will get some reps this year and could even find himself in the second group. he is extremely talented and has spent many seasons with the Vols. Weary will be able to play both outside and slot for the Vols, but on the depth chart, I feel he fits in as an outside receiver because of the lack of depth of outside guys.
Slot Receiver 1: Amari Jefferson
This may be a surprising one to many. I have this position as a true 1A and 1B with both players likely alternating and playing similar reps regardless of who starts. Jefferson was the lone transfer addition at the position from Alabama. Jefferson has plenty of talent and has been battling back from a hip injury that sidelined him last season. The Tennessee receiver had a great spring and was one of the best players during the spring game. Jefferson was a huge addition to this room.
Slot Wide Receiver 2: Braylon Staley
Staley joins the conversation with Jefferson for the starting slot spot. Both wide receivers are extremely talented and have tons of potential. This will be one of those positions I believe will be able to change game by game on who starts, and that's good for this room as a whole. That is exactly what you want. Staley brings tons of speed to the table with big-play ability. The Vols are at their best when their slot receiver is doing well.
Backup Slot: Boo Carter
The Tennessee Volunteers will likely use Carter on both sides of the ball after the big situation that happened in the Winter. He got only a few reps during the Spring in the offense. The Vols will need him at his best in the DB room and in the WR room. If you're Tennessee, though, you'd likely want him more so on the defense than the offense with the experience he has. I believe Carter is a great receiver, but with a role like he has, it might be best to let him play occasionally instead of the full game when you have two solid options in the slot.
