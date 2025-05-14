Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar Tackles Fourth Offense in 28 Months
Joey Aguilar has worn several helmets and learned even more playbooks over the past two and a half years. But now, as he arrives in Knoxville, the real test begins—mastering Josh Heupel’s fast-paced, signal-heavy offense with hands-on reps and live action.
Aguilar is adapting to his fourth offensive system in 28 months, a stretch that began when he left Diablo Valley Community College for Appalachian State in January 2023. After two successful seasons in Boone, he transferred to UCLA in January 2025, only to pivot again—this time heading to Tennessee in May. While he participated in spring ball with the Bruins and studied Tennessee’s offensive install remotely, nothing replaces in-person experience.
Since committing to the Vols, Aguilar has had digital access to the playbook, game film, and signal terminology, and has met regularly with offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and head coach Josh Heupel via Zoom. But trying to digest one of the SEC’s most dynamic offensive systems from 2,000 miles away in California is no easy task.
Now on campus, Aguilar can finally apply what he’s studied. The tempo, the sight reads, the route trees, it all moves faster when you're in the huddle, on the field, and under pressure.
With a quarterback room featuring redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger and incoming five-star George MacIntyre, Aguilar’s window to make an impression is now. Heupel’s system rewards quick decision-making, confidence, and deep playbook understanding—and for Aguilar, that starts with getting his hands dirty in Knoxville.
