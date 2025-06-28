Volunteer Country

Tennessee's 2022 Win Over Alabama Named Best Game of College Football Playoff Era

The Tennessee Volunteers' 2022 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide has been listed as the greatest game of the College Football Playoff era.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) celebrates with fans after Tennessee's 52-49 win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Tennesseevsalabama1015 5568 1
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) celebrates with fans after Tennessee's 52-49 win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Tennesseevsalabama1015 5568 1 / Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Since its inception in 2014, the College Football Playoff era of the sport has provided fans with some historic games that live on in history. While there have been numerous fantastic finishes, one game stands above the rest as the greatest college football game of the playoff era.

According to Saturdays Down South, that game is the Tennessee Volunteers' 2022 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Volunteers entered this game riding a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide, but were undefeated at the time and confident they could finally knock off one of their biggest rivals.

Tennessee jumped out to an early 28-10 lead thanks to an explosive connection between Jaylin Hyatt and Hendon Hooker. But the Tide was able to claim a 35-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter. After trading blows, the game was tied at 49 with just 15 seconds remaining.

With the ball at their own 32 yard-line, quarterback Hendon Hooker dialed up two perfect throws to allow Chase McGrath the opportunity at a 40-yard field goal. McGrath's kick wobbled through the uprights as time expired. The Vols had done it.

Fans stormed the field in celebration as cigar smoke plumed through the air. A 15-year streak was ended at the hands of one of the most exciting football games in college football history.

The Vols will be looking to repeat their successes as they renew their annual rivalry with the Crimson Tide on the third Saturday of October during the 2025 regular season. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup have not yet been determined.

