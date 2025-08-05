Tennessee’s Desean Bishop and Star Thomas Earn Doak Walker Award Watch List Honors
The Tennessee Volunteers will have plenty of speed and power coming out of the backfield this fall, and now two of their running backs are earning national recognition before the season even kicks off.
Desean Bishop and Star Thomas have both been named to the preseason watch list for the prestigious Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation’s top college running back.
For Bishop, the recognition highlights his rise as one of Tennessee’s most dynamic young playmakers. The sophomore from Karns High School in Knoxville turned heads in spring practices with his elusiveness and vision. He is expected to play a bigger role in the Volunteers’ offensive scheme this season, especially as Tennessee looks to maintain its high-tempo, explosive ground attack.
Thomas, the veteran transfer who impressed in his debut season with the Vols, brings a bruising style of running to complement Bishop’s agility. Known for his ability to pick up tough yards after contact, Thomas also proved to be a versatile weapon in the passing game. His leadership and physical presence could be key in Tennessee’s push for an SEC East title.
The dual recognition underscores the depth and versatility Tennessee has at the running back position heading into 2025. With Bishop’s shiftiness and Thomas’s power, the Vols’ ground game could be one of the most dangerous in the conference.
The Doak Walker Award, named after the legendary SMU running back and 1948 Heisman Trophy winner, is considered one of college football’s most prestigious honors. Past winners include legends like Barry Sanders, Ricky Williams, and Derrick Henry.
If Bishop or Thomas can bring the award back to Knoxville, it would be the first time in program history that a Volunteer has claimed the honor. For now, the watch list nods serve as a strong reminder that Tennessee’s backfield might be one of the best in the country.
