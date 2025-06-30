Tennessee's Eric Berry Named One of College Football's Best True Freshman Since 2000
Tennessee Volunteers safety Eric Berry has been listed as one of the best true freshmen in college football since the year 2000.
College football is an extremely difficult and grueling sport that oftentimes requires a growth period among young athletes. Which is why it is so rare for players to contribute meaningful minutes to a team during their true freshman season.
But now and then, a player's talent is so undeniable that even as a freshman, they make an impact on the field. According to CBS Sports, Tennessee Volunteers safety Eric Berry has been listed as one of the best true freshmen in college football since 2000.
During Berry's freshman season in 2007, the safety led the Vols in interceptions with five and was fourth on the team for total tackles with 86. His efforts would help the Vols secure a spot in the SEC Championship game and an eventual win in the Outback Bowl against Wisconsin.
Berry's greatness continued throughout his collegiate career and eventually resulted in a first-round selection in the 2010 NFL Draft. His professional career would feature one of the greatest comeback stories in football history, as he defeated cancer and returned to play during the 2015 season. His triumphant return earned him the honors of Comeback Player of the Year.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision