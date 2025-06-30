Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Eric Berry Named One of College Football's Best True Freshman Since 2000

Tennessee Volunteers safety Eric Berry has been listed as one of the best true freshmen in college football since the year 2000.

Tennessee cornerback Eric Berry (14) celebrates after stopping the Auburn offense with linebacker Savion Frazier (43) on Saturday, October 3rd, 2009 at Neyland Stadium. Utauburn06 Asb 12171 / Amy Smotherman Burgess/News Sentinel
College football is an extremely difficult and grueling sport that oftentimes requires a growth period among young athletes. Which is why it is so rare for players to contribute meaningful minutes to a team during their true freshman season. 

But now and then, a player's talent is so undeniable that even as a freshman, they make an impact on the field. According to CBS Sports, Tennessee Volunteers safety Eric Berry has been listed as one of the best true freshmen in college football since 2000.

During Berry's freshman season in 2007, the safety led the Vols in interceptions with five and was fourth on the team for total tackles with 86. His efforts would help the Vols secure a spot in the SEC Championship game and an eventual win in the Outback Bowl against Wisconsin.

Berry's greatness continued throughout his collegiate career and eventually resulted in a first-round selection in the 2010 NFL Draft. His professional career would feature one of the greatest comeback stories in football history, as he defeated cancer and returned to play during the 2015 season. His triumphant return earned him the honors of Comeback Player of the Year.

Published
