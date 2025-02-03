Volunteer Country

Tennessee's James Pearce Lands in First Round in Latest NFL Mock Draft

Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) rushes the passer against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) rushes the passer against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Now that the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl have officially wrapped up, NFL draft analysts and NFL organizations now have a better idea of what this year's class looks like as a whole. The Tennessee Volunteers had some players increase their stock last week, and one former Volunteers continues to have a firm grasp on his first round stock as the NFL combine approaches.

ESPN's Matt Miller released his latest two round mock draft and he had James Pearce Jr. going in the first round round to the Washington Commanders at 29th overall. Based on the latest projections, it seems like Pearce Jr. is slotted towards the back end of the first round for now. Here is what Miller had to say about the pick:

"Building around quarterback Jayden Daniels at wide receiver or on the offensive line would be a smart move, but the Commanders have to plug up the defensive holes that led to a 32-point loss in the NFC Championship Game. Pearce is a speed rusher with legitimate burst off the snap, which led to 17.5 sacks and 92 pressures the past two seasons combined. He needs time to build up his lower body to better hold up in the run game, but he has a similar profile to the Eagles' Nolan Smith Jr. and could be that type of early-impact player."

Pearce Jr. was a star player on Tennessee's defense for the last two seasons and some believed he had first overall pick potential heading into last season. He may not be slotted in the top ten right now but being projected as a first round pick with the NFL combine in a few weeks is a great place to be as a prospect.

