Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Jermod McCoy Earns Preseason All-America Honors

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy earns ESPN Preseason All-America honors while rehabbing from an ACL injury. Coaches say the defensive star is on track for a strong return.

Josh Greer

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee star cornerback Jermod McCoy’s preseason recognition has not been dimmed by adversity. Earlier this summer, McCoy was named to ESPN’s Preseason All-America First Team, a nod to his breakout 2023 campaign and his reputation as one of the premier defensive backs in college football. The honor came just months after McCoy suffered a torn ACL during offseason training, an injury expected to sideline him for multiple games this season.

While the setback could have derailed momentum for many players, Tennessee’s coaching staff says McCoy has approached rehab with the same intensity that made him a defensive leader in Knoxville.

“He’s itching to do whatever it takes,” said cornerbacks coach Willie Martinez. “He’s hit all the benchmarks that he needs to hit and I’m not surprised. It’s exciting. It really is.”

While no official return timeline has been set, signs point to a strong recovery.

McCoy’s importance to the Volunteers’ defense cannot be overstated. Last season, he recorded 44 tackles, one tackle for loss, and four interceptions, solidifying his place as a shutdown corner with NFL potential. His instincts, physicality, and ball skills have already drawn attention from scouts, with some analysts projecting him as a possible first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

For Tennessee fans, the hope is simple: get McCoy back in time to make a difference during the heart of SEC play. His presence not only boosts the secondary but also energizes the entire defense.

The road back from an ACL tear is grueling, but if McCoy’s preseason accolade and coaches’ praise are any indication, his return could be one of the most anticipated moments of the Volunteers’ season. Until then, fans can take pride knowing their All-America corner is on track and hungrier than ever.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Josh Greer
JOSH GREER

Home/Football