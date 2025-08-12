Tennessee's Jermod McCoy Earns Preseason All-America Honors
Tennessee star cornerback Jermod McCoy’s preseason recognition has not been dimmed by adversity. Earlier this summer, McCoy was named to ESPN’s Preseason All-America First Team, a nod to his breakout 2023 campaign and his reputation as one of the premier defensive backs in college football. The honor came just months after McCoy suffered a torn ACL during offseason training, an injury expected to sideline him for multiple games this season.
While the setback could have derailed momentum for many players, Tennessee’s coaching staff says McCoy has approached rehab with the same intensity that made him a defensive leader in Knoxville.
“He’s itching to do whatever it takes,” said cornerbacks coach Willie Martinez. “He’s hit all the benchmarks that he needs to hit and I’m not surprised. It’s exciting. It really is.”
While no official return timeline has been set, signs point to a strong recovery.
McCoy’s importance to the Volunteers’ defense cannot be overstated. Last season, he recorded 44 tackles, one tackle for loss, and four interceptions, solidifying his place as a shutdown corner with NFL potential. His instincts, physicality, and ball skills have already drawn attention from scouts, with some analysts projecting him as a possible first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
For Tennessee fans, the hope is simple: get McCoy back in time to make a difference during the heart of SEC play. His presence not only boosts the secondary but also energizes the entire defense.
The road back from an ACL tear is grueling, but if McCoy’s preseason accolade and coaches’ praise are any indication, his return could be one of the most anticipated moments of the Volunteers’ season. Until then, fans can take pride knowing their All-America corner is on track and hungrier than ever.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering On Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters