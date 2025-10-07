Tennessee's Joey Halzle Shares Statement on Joey Aguilar Adjusting In the Moment
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, which will be one of the biggest games of the season inside Neyland Stadium based off the fact that the Tennessee Volunteers lost their game against the Razorbacks a season ago.
A big part of any success they are going to have will come from Joey Aguilar. Aguilar has done a lot of things well, which is something that has caught the attention of many, including Joey Halzle. Halzle detailed what type of comfortability a guy like Aguilar is when adjusting on the fly. Here is what he had to say.
“He’s really comfortable with it. It’s like most people play us, not what they’ve shown anyway. So we get new looks every single week, and he’s been great about adjusting on the sideline, whether that’s protection changes, scheme changes, whatever we’re doing. His blood pressure doesn’t rise. So he’s a guy that’s not gonna panic about it. He’s not gonna stress about it. He’s gonna work all week. He worked all last week to make sure he gets himself as prepared as possible, but when the inevitable happens and he has to make that change, it’s not going to spike his blood pressure. So I don’t see it being a huge issue for him.”
