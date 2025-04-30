Volunteer Country

Tennessee's John Slaughter Announces Commitment to Colorado and Deion Sanders

Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter has committed to Colorado and Deion Sanders.

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) and Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter (12) celebrate after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) and Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter (12) celebrate after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter reecntly announced his plans to the enter the NCAA transfer portal after two years with the program. The former Volunteer has now found his next home as he has committed to the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders.

Slaughter played in all 13 games as a true freshman for the Volunteers in 2023 and continued to be a contributor on defense for the program in 2024. This past season, he finished with five tackles, an interception and a tackle for loss.

Coming out of high school, Slaughter was rated a three-star prospect, the 599th-best player in the country, the 56th-best safety in the class and the 13th-best player in the state of Mississippi.

Tennessee's safety room has become very thin this offseason and Slaughter was on track to be a big time contributor on defense. Now the Volunteers will have to explore some other options at the position.

