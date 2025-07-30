Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Josh Heuepel Names What He Wants to See During Fall Camp

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel names what he wants to see during fall camp.

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel speaks to the media during football media day, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 29, 2025.
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel speaks to the media during football media day, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 29, 2025.
Fall camp is starting up for college football programs this week and the Tennessee Volunteers will be taking the field on Wednesday for their first day of practice. Head coach Josh Heupel got things starts on Tuesday with a press conference to preview practice, and one topic he hit on was he wanted to see from his team this year.

“I’m not sure how many days it is until kickoff, but it’s going to approach fast," Huepel said. "Be where your feet are at, I think it’s really important here through training camp. And through that, if you are where your feet are at, you’re going to drain everything out of it. That’s all of it. The practice field, it’s in the meeting room, it’s recovery. All the things that ultimately go into them being their best. And collectively, if you do that, you’re going to take big steps forward. And every team in the country, at this point, has got to take big steps. And I’m excited to start that, the on-field part of that, tomorrow with our guys.”

The Volunteers have had a rather chaotic offseason but now the season is officially here and they can start focusing on playing actual football. One major topic that people will be following during camp is the quatrerback battle. Joey Aguilar is expected to be the starter but Jake Merklinger and George MacIntrye will have the opportunity to earn the starting job as well.

