Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Josh Heupel Comments on Boo Carter's Status with the Program

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel comments on the current status of Boo Carter with the program.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates after a tackle during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates after a tackle during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel comments on the current status of Boo Carter with the program.

An interesting storyline entered the Tennessee football circle as reports began to surface of defensive back Boo Carter missing multiple team workouts over the last couple of weeks. That created speculation of whether or not Carter would play for the Volunteers this season and head coach Josh Heupel has cleared the air.

Heupel spoke with the media on Tuesday and here is what he had to say about Carter's current status with the program:

"Boo is part of our team here," Heupel said. "There are some things he needs to accomplish to get back on the field with us. I don't have a set timeline on that. Our leadership council has been a part of those things, those discussions with me and with Boo. I'm proud of what they have done. They care and love Boo and want him to be his best, too, and I think through this, Boo sees that as well. At the end of the day, us collectively continue to grow through the course of training camp. I will be the one that will handle and will take questions on Boo, and that's today and here throughout the beginning part of training camp. But proud of how our team has handled those things. Ultimately, we will handle those things internally. I am not going to get into the details on everything."

Carter started for Tennessee on defense last season as a true freshman. He racked up 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. He is set to be a big-time player the Volunteers this season.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football