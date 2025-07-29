Tennessee's Josh Heupel Comments on Boo Carter's Status with the Program
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel comments on the current status of Boo Carter with the program.
An interesting storyline entered the Tennessee football circle as reports began to surface of defensive back Boo Carter missing multiple team workouts over the last couple of weeks. That created speculation of whether or not Carter would play for the Volunteers this season and head coach Josh Heupel has cleared the air.
Heupel spoke with the media on Tuesday and here is what he had to say about Carter's current status with the program:
"Boo is part of our team here," Heupel said. "There are some things he needs to accomplish to get back on the field with us. I don't have a set timeline on that. Our leadership council has been a part of those things, those discussions with me and with Boo. I'm proud of what they have done. They care and love Boo and want him to be his best, too, and I think through this, Boo sees that as well. At the end of the day, us collectively continue to grow through the course of training camp. I will be the one that will handle and will take questions on Boo, and that's today and here throughout the beginning part of training camp. But proud of how our team has handled those things. Ultimately, we will handle those things internally. I am not going to get into the details on everything."
Carter started for Tennessee on defense last season as a true freshman. He racked up 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. He is set to be a big-time player the Volunteers this season.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee