Tennessee's Josh Heupel Discusses Injury Timetable for Jermod McCoy
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discusses the injury timetable for defensive back Jermod McCoy.
The Tennessee Volunteers received some unfortunate news earlier in the offseason when defensive back Jermod McCoy suffered an ACL injury during an offseason workout. McCoy is exepcted to be one of the best players on Tennessee's roster this year and potentially a first round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
During Josh Heupel's media availability on Tuesday, the head ball coach discussed the current timeline for when McCoy is expected to be back on the field.
“No timetable on him," Heupel said. "There are benchmark things that he’s got to accomplish within our training room to move on to the next phase of it. He’s handled it really well from the very beginning. Just his mindset and how he’s approached every single day. He’s done a really good job throughout the course of the summer. Periodically, you see his drills, movement, explosive-type drills that he’s doing, change based on his rehab protocol. He’s handled it extremely well. As we go through training camp, there’ll be a progression. How his body responds to some of those things will kind of dictate the time period of when he’s available for us.”
In 2024, McCoy finished the season with 44 tackles, a tackle for loss and four interceptions. He has been one of the best playmakers for Tennessee on defense and they will be eager to get him back on the field when he is ready to roll.
