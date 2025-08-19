Tennessee's Josh Heupel Talks Joey Aguilar, Wide Receiver Health & Boo Carter's Status
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks Joey Aguilar, the health of the wide receiver room and Boo Carter's status.
The Tennessee Volunteers are less than two weeks away from their season kicking off, but for now, they are working on finishing up fall camp. Head coach Josh Heupel took the podium on Tuesday to provide an update on his football team.
Here are some of the pressing topics he talked about while at the podium.
On what Joey Aguilar did to win the job:
“First of all, that entire room competed at a really high level. They competed the right way, too. They pushed each other in a positive way in the meeting room, out on the practice field. I think our team has great confidence in all those guys. Joey, through the course of training camp, each and every day, continued to grow and take steps and understand what we’re doing. And comfort level, played well in the scrimmages, had good command. And that ultimately led to the decision that we made.”
On the health of the wide receiver room:
“Mike [Matthews] has been with us for a long time. There were a couple days where we limited him. Chris [Brazzell] has been with us here the last few days and Braylon was with us this last day, as well.”
On the current status of Boo Carter:
“Boo has continued to grow on the things that we’re asking him to do, to be a great teammate inside of this building every single day. Know the charge for him, but for all of us, is to continue to do that. And Boo has continued to grow in what he’s doing on the field. So, I’m excited and pleased with a lot of things that we see from him.”
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters