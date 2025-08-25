Tennessee's Josh Heupel Updates Boo Carter's Availability vs Syracuse
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel provided an update on Boo Carter's availability ahead of the Syracuse game.
One of the bigger storylines as of late around Tennessee football has been defensive back Boo Carter. The rising sophomore was a tremendous football player for Tennessee last season and many expect him to be the same this season. However, after missing some workouts heading into fall camp, the availability of the rising star was put into question.
Head coach Josh Heupel spoke with the media on Monday though and provided a very promising update on Carter:
"I anticipate Boo Carter playing this week," Heupel said.
When Heupel first spoke to the media about Carter at the end of July, he mentioned he didn't have a timeline of when Carter would be able to return to his starting role and that he had to accomplish some things on the field to earn his spot back. Based on today's comments, it sounds like Carter has been doing all of the right things and will be on the field on Saturday when the season kicks off.
