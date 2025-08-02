Volunteer Country

Tennessee TE's Coach Alec Abeln Updates Miles Kitselman Rehab, Ethan Davis Year Three

Brooks Austin

Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) scores a touchdown during a NCAA game between Tennessee and Kent State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers will look yet again to have one the nation's most dependable and versatile tight end rooms. Vols TE coach, Alec Abeln, shares the latest on Miles Kitselman and Ethan Davis.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of college football's best rushing football teams since the arrival of head coach Josh Heupel in Knoxville. They've been top-3 in the SEC in rushing each of the last three years, and they've been able to do so with the help of versatile tight end group.

Abeln is just 30 years of age, and is one of the faster-rising young offensive coaches in Knoxville. He met with the media this week to discuss where things are with his room.

Returning starter, Miles Kitselman isuffered an upper body injury and is still not a "full participant" at practice but is expected to be fine by their season opener against Syracuse. Abeln spoke about Kitselman:

"Yeah. I mean, like, you do expect Miles to. He’s pissed at me half the time because he wants to do more and he’s going to push that as hard as he can. He’s ahead of schedule, doing a great job with it, but just like you’d expect him to do it.”

With the exit of Holden Staes to the transfer portal, the need for junior Ethan Davis is going to be asked to make leaps as a blocker in 2025, something Abeln says he's already made efforts to do.

“Big jumps. Like I said earlier, it’s just being consistent with it. He’s absolutely capable of being a dominant player in the core. Knowing what to do for sure was step one. I think he’s gotten to a point now where, man, really assignment sound. Now, it’s about getting banked reps of what it’s supposed to feel like. And then obviously effort is the paint to cover over bad carpentry. If it isn’t perfect, if it’s not exactly right, just strain, finishing with everything it’s got.”

