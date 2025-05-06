Tennessee Vols Kick Off NFL Careers at 2025 Rookie Minicamps
The 2025 NFL Draft further cemented Tennessee’s reputation as an NFL talent factory, with several Volunteers taking the next step in their football careers. Star edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was selected in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons, while wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. landed with the Las Vegas Raiders, running back Dylan Sampson joined the Cleveland Browns, and defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.
But the Vols weren’t done after Round 7.
Three more Tennessee players signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents: defensive back Will Brooks inked a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive lineman Omari Thomas joined the New Orleans Saints, and fellow lineman Elijah Simmons signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
These players won’t have to wait long to begin their professional journeys, as rookie minicamps are already underway across the league. The Chiefs opened camp on May 4, giving Brooks an early chance to prove himself. Meanwhile, the Saints and Cardinals kick off rookie minicamps this week. Both Thomas and Simmons will look to earn roster spots after contributing significantly to Tennessee’s stout defensive line rotation in 2024. Though limited in snap counts—Thomas played 167 snaps and Simmons logged 106—the duo brought high-efficiency production and helped anchor one of the SEC’s most physical fronts.
Looking ahead, James Pearce Jr. will report to the Falcons’ rookie minicamp from May 9–11. Atlanta’s offseason program continues with OTAs from May 19 to June 5, followed by a mandatory minicamp from June 10–12. As one of the most athletic edge defenders in this draft class, Pearce will be a name to watch from day one in Atlanta.
Likewise, Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Dylan Sampson will report to rookie minicamps with the Raiders and Browns, respectively, from May 9–11. Thornton offers a compelling blend of size, speed, and vertical playmaking ability—an ideal fit for a Las Vegas offense in need of downfield threats. Meanwhile, Sampson's burst and versatility could earn him early reps in a competitive Cleveland backfield. Both players have the potential to carve out roles quickly, making their offseason progress well worth watching.
As the NFL offseason heats up, Tennessee’s newest crop of pros are just getting started.
