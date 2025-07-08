Volunteer Country

Tennessee Vols Players Announced for SEC Media Days

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of reasons for anticipation entering the 2025 college football season. Plenty of questions will be answered next week at SEC Media Days where head coach Josh Heupel will be joined by LB, Arion Carter, DL, Bryson Eason, and TE, Miles Kitselman. 

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of questions surrounding their roster and outlook entering the 2025 college football season, most of which revolve around their quarterback situation, at least from the outside of the program looking in. 

Head coach Josh Heupel will undoubtedly be asked at next week’s SEC Media Days about the departure of QB, Nico Iamaleava this offseason. Though coach Heupel will rightfully deflect that attention to the leaders remaining on the roster, three of whom will be in attendance alongside Heupel next week in Atlanta for SEC media days. 

Multi-year starters LB Arion Carter, DL Bryson Eason, and TE Miles Kitselman will be at SEC Media Days to promote the standing of the program. 

Tennessee’s season opens with August 30th against Syracuse in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta.

