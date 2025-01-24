Tennessee Volunteers and Tim Banks Agree to New Contract
The Tennessee Volunteers and defensive coordinator Tim Banks have agree to a new contract.
Reports were released that the Tennessee Volunteers and defensive coordinator Tim Banks were working on a new contract, and on Friday it became official. Banks and Tennessee have agreed to a three-year deal that's been finalized at $2.15 million through 2027, according to Pete Thamel.
Banks joined Tennessee's staff back in 2021 and has been with the program ever since. He has been a major factor in helping the Volunteers turn their defense around and become one of the nation's best units. Josh Heupel has certainly created a certified offense year in and year out, but perhaps the biggest difference maker has been what the Volunteers have done defensively the last two years.
ESPN's Chris Low reported on Jan. 15 that the Tennessee Volunteers and defensive coordinator Tim Banks are working on an extension to keep him with the program.
“Tim Banks and Tennessee are finalizing an extension for him to remain as @Vol_Football’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN,” Low said. “Banks, a Broyles Award finalist, led one of the top defenses in college football last season, holding 11 of 13 opponents under 20 points.”
