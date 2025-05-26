Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top 5 Cornerback in College Football

Christian Kirby

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are heading into the 2025 season with one of the best cornerbacks in college football.

The cornerback position in football is one of the most difficult places to play on any defense. Oftentimes, on an island, a single misstep could be the difference between a game-saving interception and a back-breaking touchdown.

Luckily for the Tennessee Volunteers, the team is expected to have one of the nation's best cornerbacks. According to Sports Grid, Volunteers' cornerback Jermod McCoy was listed as the fifth-best corner in the nation.

"Jermod McCoy is a strong cornerback for the Tennessee Volunteers, known for his exceptional athleticism and playmaking abilities." Wrote Sports Grid's John Canady. "Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 193 pounds, McCoy combines size, speed, and agility to excel in both man and zone coverage schemes. If the Volunteers' defense wants to excel again in 2025, McCoy will be a big part of their secondary."

Given that the Volunteers have lost a handful of production from the previous season, McCoy will likely be a cornerstone for the team's defensive success in 2025. Tennessee will begin its regular season in Atlanta as they face the Syracuse Orange at noon on Saturday, August 30th.

