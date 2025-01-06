Tennessee Volunteers Linebacker Kalib Perry Announces Transfer Destination
Kalib Perry announced he will be transferring to the Louisville Cardinals on Monday, January 6th.
Another Tennessee transfer has found his newest destination.
Former Vols’ Linebacker Kalib Perry announced on Monday that he would be transferring to Louisville.
Perry was a rotational linebacker and edge rusher for the Vols but was expected to have a bigger role on the defense this coming season. Perry will be a great addition to the Cardinals' defense and will likely gain playing time immediately on their defense.
Perry has been with the Vols for multiple seasons. He is the first Volunteer transfer to transfer to Louisville this season and could very well be the only one to do so.
