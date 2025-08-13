Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Officially Switching Back to Adidas as School's Apparel Provider

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee running back Cedric Houston (21) eludes Vanderbilt defender Theo Horrocks (54) on one of his 19 carries for total of 97 yards. The 15th-ranked Vols held off Vandy 38-33 for the win at Dudley Field in Nashville on Nov. 20, 2004. / Larry McCormack / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are switching back to Adidas as the schools' apparel provider.

As Tennessee's deal with Nike gets ready to expire, it has been reported that the Volunteers will be switching back to Adidas as the schools' apparel provider, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Tennessee parted ways with Adidas back in 2014 to join the Nike family and now they are switching back. Through the partnership, the university is set to receive $1.2 million in base compensation in 2025-26 and $4.5 million in annual product allotment. Tennessee's contract with Nike officially expires on June 30, 2026. That is when the Volunteers will make the official switch to Adidas.

The deal was initially reported back in July of this year by the Sports Business Journal.

Tennessee is not the first school to make the switch to Adidas. Texas A&M made the decision to do so back in 2022 when they struck a deal for $47 million over five years. Texas Tech also made a 10-year deal with the company last year that included $50 million in total product allotment.

Published
Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

