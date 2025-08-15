Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Receive Disappointing Bowl Game Projection

The Tennessee Volunteers have received a rather disappointing bowl game projection.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After making the college football playoffs for the first time in program history in 2024, expectations haven't exactly remained the same for the Tennessee Volunteers. The program lost some big names this offseason and they also lost starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

It has created some questions around Tennessee entering this season. What will quarterback play look like? Will the offense be able to run the ball effectively without Dylan Sampson? Will the defense still create havoc without James Pearce?

Due to those questions, CBS Sports recently released their 2025 bowl projections, and Tennessee was projected to make the Liberty Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats.

All thins considered, if Josh Heupel and his team don't make the playoffs this year, it's unlikely anyone would view him any differently. The good news for Tennessee is its schedule isn't as bad as some of its conference foes. So perhaps they can still make some things shake this season.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS


Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

