Tennessee Volunteers Reveal Jersey Combination for Syracuse Game

The Tennessee Volunteers have revealed their jersey combination against Syracuse.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are just a couple of days away from kicking off the 2025 college football season against the Syracuse Orange. The game is set to be played at noon on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz-Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Ahead of the matchup, the Volunteers have officially announced which jersey combination they will be rocking in week one. Both team's primary color is orange, but it will be Tennessee who gets to wear the orange jersey on Saturday.

Both programs are coming off successful seasons. The Volunteers made the college football playoff for the first time in program history and Fran Brown led the Orange to a 10-win season in his first season as the head coach. Both teams, however, will have new starting quarterbacks this season.

That doesn't appear to change anything for the Volunteers as they are still considered heavy favorites heading into this matchup. Tennessee enters this game as a 13.5-point favorite, according to Fan Duel. The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse

  • Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color)
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

