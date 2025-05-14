Tennessee Volunteers Still Projected to be Top Team in the SEC Per Vegas
The Tennessee Volunteers are still projected to be a top team in the SEC per Vegas odds.
The offseason has been a whirlwind for the Tennessee Volunteers. They lost their quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal over a negotiation dispute which resulted in them landing UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar, who is expected to be the starter. Jermod McCoy suffered a knee injury during offseason workouts and they lost a starting safety to the portal.
However, despite all of that, the Volunteers are still projected to be a top team in the SEC.
College football insider Brett McMurphy recently tweeted the projected win totals for each SEC team this season, according to Cica Sports. The Volunteers were penciled in at 8.5 wins this season, which is tied for second-best in the conference.
Tennessee will certainly be tested this season with matchups against Georgia, Alabama and Oklahoma on the schedule. The losses this offseason have created a change in feelings for what Tennessee might accomplish this year after making the playoffs last season, but Vegas still expects them to be in the mix for a playoff spot.
