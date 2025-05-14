Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Still Projected to be Top Team in the SEC Per Vegas

The Tennessee Volunteers are still projected to be a top team in the SEC per Vegas odds.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are still projected to be a top team in the SEC per Vegas odds.

The offseason has been a whirlwind for the Tennessee Volunteers. They lost their quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal over a negotiation dispute which resulted in them landing UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar, who is expected to be the starter. Jermod McCoy suffered a knee injury during offseason workouts and they lost a starting safety to the portal.

However, despite all of that, the Volunteers are still projected to be a top team in the SEC.

College football insider Brett McMurphy recently tweeted the projected win totals for each SEC team this season, according to Cica Sports. The Volunteers were penciled in at 8.5 wins this season, which is tied for second-best in the conference.

Tennessee will certainly be tested this season with matchups against Georgia, Alabama and Oklahoma on the schedule. The losses this offseason have created a change in feelings for what Tennessee might accomplish this year after making the playoffs last season, but Vegas still expects them to be in the mix for a playoff spot.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football