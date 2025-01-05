Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Targets Zachariah And Zion Branch Commits To Georgia Bulldogs Football

A pair of Tennessee portal targets have committed to Georgia. Here is the full scoop.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Tennessee will not gain the commitment of the Branch brothers as they found out the news on Sunday.

Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch and his brother Zion Branch who plays safety was targeted by the Tennessee Volunteers but never visited Knoxville. Instead they would visit and commit to a fellow SEC school that just so happens to be a rival for the Vols.

The Branch brothers committed to the Georgia Bulldogs which were the main competitors to the Vols for the commitments.

Tennessee fans were hopeful for some good news but didn’t exactly receive the news they were hoping for. Both Branch brothers will be without

