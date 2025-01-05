Tennessee Volunteers Transfer Jayson Jenkins Commits To Florida State
Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman transfers to Florida State. He is the first Volunteer defensive lineman to transfer to another school this off-season.
Former Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins has found his newest destination in his college career.
Jenkins announced on Sunday that he would be transferring to Florida State to continue his academic and athletic career. Jenkins was targeted by many ACC teams after entering the portal including North Carolina and Florida State. He ultimately decided to make his way down to Tallahassee.
Jenkins was a rotational player on the defensive line for the Vols and would’ve had a bigger role in Knoxville next season. However, he tested his luck and landed with Florida State.
The Seminoles had a disappointing season just one year after making a New Year Six game. They produced only a one-win season but will look to bounce back next season.
