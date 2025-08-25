Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Won't Release Depth Chart Ahead of Syracuse

The Tennessee Volunteers will not be releasing a depth chart ahead of the matchup vs Syracuse.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel speaks to the media during football media day, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 29, 2025.
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel speaks to the media during football media day, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 29, 2025.
The Tennessee Volunteers will kick off their 2025 season this weekend against Syracuse at noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Typically, ahead of the first game is when programs will release an official depth chart, but that won't be the case for Tennessee.

One of the more notable decisions for Tennessee's depth chart has already been known as quarterback Joey Aguilar was named the starter. However, as for the other positions on the roster, head coach Josh Heupel said people will have to wait for when that is printed and released on game day.

Specifically, Heupel was aked about who the second string quarterback will be heading into the first game. Heupel replied with, "You'll find out on Saturday when the depth chart is released."

This is not necessarily significant news, as oftentimes, not much information can be gained from the first depth chart of the season. It is often filled with "*insert name OR *insert name*". Regardless, Tennessee fans will have to be a little more patient before they find out the order of players at each position ahead of the first game of the season.

Jonathan Williams
