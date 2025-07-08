Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Alabama Recognized as One of College Football’s Top Rivalry Nicknames

The Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide's matchup has been listed as one of the most iconic nicknames in college football rivalries.

Christian Kirby

Oct 24, 2015; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Alvin Kamara (6) carries the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2015; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Alvin Kamara (6) carries the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide's matchup has been listed as one of the most iconic nicknames in college football rivalries.

College football is home to some of the sport's most hate-filled rivalries, whose legendary status sometimes transcends the sport. While the on-field product is ultimately what makes these rivalries so great, an iconic nickname can make the game that much more recognizable.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers game meets this criterion, as their annual matchup is known by many as "The Third Saturday in October". The nickname recently earned a spot in The Athletic's "Which college football rivalry has the best name?"

The Volunteers and Crimson Tide have faced off 106 times, with Alabama holding a 59-40-7 edge over the Vols. Tennessee has, however, won two of the previous 3 matchups and is looking to win back-to-back matchups over their foes for the first time since 2004

As the 2025 season inches closer, fans are beginning to grow more excited for another installment of "The Third Saturday in October," and the matchup could have some major implications for the College Football Playoff.

The Volunteers and Crimson Tide will renew their annual on Saturday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup are expected to be announced at a later date.

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football