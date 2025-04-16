Tennessee's Official SEC Media Day Announced
The Tennessee Volunteers will take the podium during SEC Media Days this summer in Atlanta, Georgia.
SEC Media Days are one of the highlights of offseason football. Head coaches from the sport's top conferences assemble to discuss their programs, rapidly shifting roster management skills, and any ongoing storylines. Several large national stories usually originate between the walls of SEC Media Days, and we now officially have our location and times for this summer's event.
On Tuesday, the league announced SEC Media Days will be held from July 14-17 in Atlanta, Georgia, at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Hotel. The Volunteers take the podium on Tuesday, July 15 - head coach Josh Heupel and several players will answer all things Tennessee football.
Auburn, Georgia, and Texas will join the Vols on stage. The event begins July 14 with LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. July 16 brings Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma to the microphone, while Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Texas A&M round out the event on Thursday.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava