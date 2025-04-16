Tennessee's Official SEC Media Day Announced

Volunteer Country

The Tennessee Volunteers will take the podium during SEC Media Days this summer in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jul 16, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
SEC Media Days are one of the highlights of offseason football. Head coaches from the sport's top conferences assemble to discuss their programs, rapidly shifting roster management skills, and any ongoing storylines. Several large national stories usually originate between the walls of SEC Media Days, and we now officially have our location and times for this summer's event.

On Tuesday, the league announced SEC Media Days will be held from July 14-17 in Atlanta, Georgia, at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Hotel. The Volunteers take the podium on Tuesday, July 15 - head coach Josh Heupel and several players will answer all things Tennessee football.

Auburn, Georgia, and Texas will join the Vols on stage. The event begins July 14 with LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. July 16 brings Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma to the microphone, while Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Texas A&M round out the event on Thursday.

