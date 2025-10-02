Volunteer Country

Things Get Worse for Former Tennessee Football QB Nico Iamaleava at UCLA

Nico Iamaleava receives some bad news this week. The bad news continues to unfold following his spring transfer decision

Caleb Sisk

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have been doing well this season, despite having plenty of questions entering the season. One of the big question marks for the Tennessee Vols entering the season was "Will the QB position perform?"

Through the games they have played one could make the case that Joey Aguilar has been the best quarterback inside the SEC since joining the Tennessee Volunteers roster during the spring portal. This was unexpected, as many believed the Vols would be led by their starter from last season, Nico Iamaleava.

After multiple reasons causing Iamaleava to enter the portal, many questioned whether he would go back home or not, which is exactly what he did do as he committed to the UCLA Bruins. Iamaleava had all eyes on him, but the season got to a bad start, and they never found their footing. They have now lost their head football coach, but Iamaleava was dealt some more bad news this week, as Tino Sunseri and UCLA agreed to part ways.

Sunseri was the QB and OC coach for the Bruins. This is a major loss for the former Tennessee Vols quarterback, who hopes to get back on track soon.

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

